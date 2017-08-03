Carrie Underwood Is ‘So Excited’ to Have Husband Mike Fisher Home

The Nashville Predators team captain retired from the NHL today. August 3, 2017 12:13 PM
Nashville mayor Megan Barry and Carrie Underwood (John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Abby Hassler

For years, Carrie Underwood has been the Nashville Predators’ biggest fan. and that’s not gonna change even though her husband, team captain Mike Fisher, has announced his retirement from the NHL.

Fisher played in the league for 18 years and retired today (Aug. 3) at the age of 37. Underwood openly showed her support of her husband’s decision on social media, posting a photo of him celebrating in his Predators jersey.

In the caption she wrote to Fisher: “I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life. You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years … you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud!”

The country star also admitted she is overjoyed that Fisher will have more time to spend with her and their 2-year-old son: “Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more. We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands!”

Check out Underwood’s post below:

