By: Rob StoneĀ

It seems like everyday we hear about a new fashion trend, but today takes the cake. Or takes the Unicorn if you will. First of all, I don’t think you can call something a trend if 5 people in the world are doing it. In our opinion this might be the grossest fashion fad we’ve ever seen.

The Unicorn Armpit could be your next unique look. First you grow out your armpit hair, then you dye it pretty unicorn colors! Seriously?!

Check it out…

All I can say was a why?!?! šŸ˜³ https://t.co/uFifYNrrcX — cellogrl7 (@cellogrl7) August 2, 2017

Rainbow Armpit Hair For Pride Is the Most Amazing Thing You'll See Today https://t.co/VBZuvaHxf9 pic.twitter.com/IF9uADBvJv — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 21, 2017

Just saw the rainbow/unicorn armpit hair dying trend. Yuck! pic.twitter.com/54wVDTEiqa — Amy Muse (@ScrappyBritches) July 1, 2017

