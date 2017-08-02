The End Nears For “The Big Bang Theory”

August 2, 2017 7:55 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Looks good things DO come to an end – at least when it comes to TV. According to Chuck Lorre, “The Big Bang Theory” will probably wrap up with season 12. At this point, CBS’ most watched comedy has been renewed through its 12th season. Since they don’t plot their storyline arcs in advance, they’re not sure when it’ll actually end.

Naturally, CBS wants to keep its around for as long as possible. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl offered a more open-ended approach to the future of the series with, “As long as we can go; 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

