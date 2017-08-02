Jon Pardi Announces Fall Tour Dates

Jon Pardi has already lined up his tour dates for the fall.
The Lucky Tonight Tour kicks off on October 12 in Birmingham, AL.
Midland and Runaway June have been tapped to open.
Check out Pardi’s full run of dates below.
10/12 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co.
10/13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Grayson Stadium
10/14 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
10/19 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
10/20 — Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Outdoors
10/21 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
11/2 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
11/3 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore Silver Spring
11/4 — North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
11/10 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth
11/11 — Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre
11/16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed Street
11/17 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
11/18 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave
12/8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection *
* Jon Pardi and Runaway June only
