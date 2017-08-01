Should We Be Using Charcoal Toothpaste?

There’s a charcoal food trend all over Instagram. And charcoal is everywhere… BUT NOW the charcoal craze has spread to toothpaste. So just how effective is it and should we be brushing our teeth with this stuff?

Charcoal toothpaste, like Active Wow’s Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder, claims to be a natural way to whiten teeth. It’s an alternative to those whiteners that normally contain hydrogen peroxide. And users really seem to like it – this product has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon! But just because it’s popular doesn’t mean it’s good for our dental hygiene.

So how does a professional feel about charcoal toothpaste? Dentist-to-the-stars Kevin B. Sands, DDS, is skeptical of the treatment.

“Charcoal in powder or in toothpaste seems to be the latest trend for an at-home whitening. However, there are risks,” he warns. “Charcoal can be abrasive and erosive, which can lead to enamel being lost and sensitivity or even yellowing of the teeth in the long run.”

Since those are definitely not the results we want from a whitening product, talk to your dentist before trying charcoal toothpaste. Sands points out that “a professional whitening done by your dentist is the safest way to go and is guaranteed to get you pearly whites.” And you don’t really want to take a chance with your teeth, so maybe sit this trend out.

Source: Byrdie