Rory Feek Shares Cute Video of Little Girl Indiana’s Summertime Fun

By Robyn Collins
When country singer Joey Martin Feek died in March 2016 she left behind a young daughter, Indiana, and beloved husband Rory. Rory Feek has taken on the role of both father and mother for the couple’s sweet little girl.
Posted on the couple’s Instagram is a video of Indiana, who has down syndrome, “…filling up her swimmy pool,” with the biggest smile.
Related: Watch Joey + Rory’s Daughter Indiana Enjoy Her New Boots
The second post, however, shows some parenting strategies from Dad, with the three-year-old apparently in time out, with the explanation, “…somebody needs to work on her sharing skills..”
Looks like dad is doing a pretty good job.