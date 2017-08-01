Maren Morris & Brothers Osborne Join Little Big Town At The Ryman

August 1, 2017 6:28 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS

Little Big Town welcomed even more guests to their Sunday night show at the Ryman Auditorium, which was part of their Mother Church residency. Maren Morris stopped by to perform with the group, where she sang lead on the song “Down to the River to Pray,” as LBT took over the harmonies.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne also turned up at the show, but they almost didn’t make it. They shared on Facebook that their bus broke down on the way to the Ryman after playing a fair in Adams County, Illinois. Lucky for them, a local pilot who was close by offered to fly them to the show.

And they were certainly happy to be on stage with LBT, where they joined them for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and more. “Got to sing with Little Big Town tonight at the Ryman Auditorium and Museum and life couldn’t possibly get better,” they write. “Not only are they some of the greatest talent on God’s green Earth, they’re some of the best people. Love you LBT!”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live