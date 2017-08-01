Maren Morris & Brothers Osborne Join Little Big Town At The Ryman

Little Big Town welcomed even more guests to their Sunday night show at the Ryman Auditorium, which was part of their Mother Church residency. Maren Morris stopped by to perform with the group, where she sang lead on the song “Down to the River to Pray,” as LBT took over the harmonies.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne also turned up at the show, but they almost didn’t make it. They shared on Facebook that their bus broke down on the way to the Ryman after playing a fair in Adams County, Illinois. Lucky for them, a local pilot who was close by offered to fly them to the show.

And they were certainly happy to be on stage with LBT, where they joined them for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and more. “Got to sing with Little Big Town tonight at the Ryman Auditorium and Museum and life couldn’t possibly get better,” they write. “Not only are they some of the greatest talent on God’s green Earth, they’re some of the best people. Love you LBT!”