Los Angeles Wins Its Bid For The 2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles will be hosting the 2028 Olympics. The “Los Angeles Times” reports that the city has sealed a deal with the International Olympic Committee which gives the 2024 games to Paris, but gives them the games four years later. It took weeks of negotiations but Los Angeles bid chairman Casey Wasserman said IOC officials “showed a real willingness to be thoughtful and creative.”

  • L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded last week that the city was unlikely to land the 2024 Games. It will cost $5.3 billion to stage the event and Garcetti has predicted it can cover all expenses through revenues such as sponsorships and ticket sales.
  • The decision was based on broadcast and sponsor revenue for the IOC, who has strung both Los Angeles and Paris along for awhile.
  • The summer games have not been held in the U.S. since Atlanta hosted 21 years ago. The winter Olympics were held in Salt Lake City in 2002. Los Angeles also hosted the games in 1984 and 1932.
