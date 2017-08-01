Listen to Gregg Allman’s Last Original Song, “My Only True Friend”

This is bittersweet. The final original song written by a true Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman has been released. It was recorded right before his death called “My Only True Friend.” Listen below.

Allman died from liver cancer complications in May of this year. This final song was co-written by Scott Sharrard, the Allman Brothers Band’s longtime musical director and guitarist.

The song has a sad mood to it, with Allman expressing that at the end of his life, the road and being out on tour was indeed his “only true friend.” Southern Blood is set for release on Sept. 8th.