Brett Young Shows His Heartache In New Video For “Like I Loved You”

Brett Young just released the video for his latest single, “Like I Loved You,” the third track from his self-titled debut. The video was shot in Los Angeles’ picturesque Laurel Canyon, with Brett pining over an unrequited love.

“California is home for me and it’s where I’ve lived a lot of these lyrics, so it just feels right to shoot the ‘Like I Loved You’ video back there,” Brett says. “I think just about everyone can identify with this song in some way. Most have us have had our hearts broken a time or two.”

Source: Brett Young