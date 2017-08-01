Back-To-School Shopping Is On, And Parents Aren’t Happy

August 1, 2017 4:00 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Back to School (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s officially August, which means summer is winding down and parents are already thinking about getting their kids ready for the new school year, which most likely includes a long list of back-to-school items.

A new survey by RetailMeNot finds that 87% of parents will be shopping for pencils and pens for the new school year, while 86% will be spending their money on clothes, 84% on shoes, 82% on notebooks and 80% on backpacks.

And while some people may love to shop, when it comes to back-to-school items that’s not necessarily the case. The survey finds that 91% of parents say back-to-school shopping stresses them out, with 85% saying money is one of the biggest stressors, specifically how much they spend (50%), finding the best deals (43%) and setting a budget (33%). Other things stressing parents about back-to-school shopping include:

  • Crowds (48%)
  • Not finding what they need (43%)
  • Finding supplies that make their kids happy (36%)
  • Finding the best supplies (33%)
  • Finding time to finish it all (30%)
  • Of course once the kids are back in school parents will take advantage of their free time for themselves. In fact, 44% say they’ll go shopping for themselves, while 43% will go to lunch with friends, 35% will exercise, 35% will entertain themselves with shows or concerts and 32% will improve their home.

Source: The Business Journal

