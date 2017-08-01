Back-To-School Shopping Is On, And Parents Aren’t Happy

It’s officially August, which means summer is winding down and parents are already thinking about getting their kids ready for the new school year, which most likely includes a long list of back-to-school items.

A new survey by RetailMeNot finds that 87% of parents will be shopping for pencils and pens for the new school year, while 86% will be spending their money on clothes, 84% on shoes, 82% on notebooks and 80% on backpacks.

And while some people may love to shop, when it comes to back-to-school items that’s not necessarily the case. The survey finds that 91% of parents say back-to-school shopping stresses them out, with 85% saying money is one of the biggest stressors, specifically how much they spend (50%), finding the best deals (43%) and setting a budget (33%). Other things stressing parents about back-to-school shopping include:

Crowds (48%)

Not finding what they need (43%)

Finding supplies that make their kids happy (36%)

Finding the best supplies (33%)

Finding time to finish it all (30%)

Of course once the kids are back in school parents will take advantage of their free time for themselves. In fact, 44% say they’ll go shopping for themselves, while 43% will go to lunch with friends, 35% will exercise, 35% will entertain themselves with shows or concerts and 32% will improve their home.

Source: The Business Journal