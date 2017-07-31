The Reverse Man Bun is Here!

July 31, 2017 5:33 PM By Rob Stone
Filed Under: Celebrity, crazy hair, Fashion, hair, Hollywood, LA, man bun, men's fashion. men's hairstyles, reverse man bun, Rob Stone, trends, weird hair

By: Rob Stone

There are a lot of fashion and hair trends that normally start in California and slowly make their way over to the Midwest. I spent some time in LA and Hollywood this past weekend visiting a buddy from college and we both noticed what we thought was a ridiculous hair cut. The ‘Reverse Man Bun’!

I’m sure you’ve seen dudes with the normal man bun, but the reverse edition looks like a joke! That little bun that’s normally on the back of a guys head is on the front now. People were actually wearing this and trying to be taken seriously. Hopefully this Hollywood trend doesn’t catch on. Or maybe you like it! Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

 

What do you think? Reverse Man Bun. Hot or not?

We present to you, the newest trend. The #ReverseManbun

A post shared by Sarah Isaksson (@suddenly_sarah) on

