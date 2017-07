Little Big Town was back at the Ryman Auditorium this weekend for their Mother Church residency, which usually includes some special guests. Well, Saturday’s show featured a big surprise, when Miranda Lambert decided to stop by.

Miranda joined the group to sing her “The Weight Of These Wings” song “Dear Old Sun,” as well a cover of Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.”

Miranda wasn’t the only special guest this weekend. Ronnie Dunnstopped by the group’s Friday night show.

