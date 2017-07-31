Lauren Akin’s Baby Bump, FGL, Drunk Girls Don’t Cry with Maren Morris & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up!

Let’s get this weekend wrap up started with this beautiful belly bump photo from Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren. That baby is due at any moment!

so ready to meet you baby girl 💗 daddy is finally home, & your big sister and puppies are in need of a little sister, so come on out😘 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Thomas Rhett just released his new song #Unforgettable and announced that his new album “Life Changes” comes out on Sept. 8th.

Maren Morris shared her “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” live video! Definitely a fan favorite from us girls!

And Maren Morris had a very special moment in Nashville playing with Little Big Town!

When @littlebigtown asks you what you wanna sing with them at the Mother Church, you go for the acapella harmonies. Thank you @littlebigtown for your perpetual kindness, talent and grace. #downtotherivertopray 🙌🏼💒 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Florida Georgia Line continue to sell out their stadium tour! The just dropped THIS new music video for Smooth.

Really excited for y'all to see our new video for #Smooth ⚡️ https://t.co/J3Kkbe5u7Z — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) July 31, 2017

Our Michigan girl, Jana Kramer, shared this adorable family photo!

Park mornings with our girl #modernfamily #daybyday A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

And Jana cleared up the rumors recently. She is NOT quitting music.

Speaking of new music… WYCD has a new song from Easton Corbin I get to feature TODAY (7/31) in my new music discovery at 2:30p. Corbin bought himself a new toy and showed that off this weekend!

Got me a new toy! Ranger Boat Z521C powered by a 250 @brpevinrude G2 🎣 #rangerboats A post shared by Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were photographed with their baby boy over the weekend! Silas is getting so big!!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (07/30) pic.twitter.com/XCI5OTqYLm — JustinTimberlakeArmy (@TimberlakeArmy) July 30, 2017

Did you have a favorite celebrity moment from the weekend?