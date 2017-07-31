Lauren Akin’s Baby Bump, FGL, Drunk Girls Don’t Cry with Maren Morris & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up!

Let’s get this weekend wrap up started with this beautiful belly bump photo from Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren. That baby is due at any moment!
Thomas Rhett just released his new song #Unforgettable and announced that his new album “Life Changes” comes out on Sept. 8th.
Maren Morris shared her “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” live video! Definitely a fan favorite from us girls!
And Maren Morris had a very special moment in Nashville playing with Little Big Town!
Florida Georgia Line continue to sell out their stadium tour! The just dropped THIS new music video for Smooth.
Our Michigan girl, Jana Kramer, shared this adorable family photo!
And Jana cleared up the rumors recently. She is NOT quitting music.
Speaking of new music… WYCD has a new song from Easton Corbin I get to feature TODAY (7/31) in my new music discovery at 2:30p. Corbin bought himself a new toy and showed that off this weekend!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were photographed with their baby boy over the weekend! Silas is getting so big!!
Did you have a favorite celebrity moment from the weekend?