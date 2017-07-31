Frankie Ballard Praised For Leaving Big Tip On $20 Bill

July 31, 2017 6:43 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Frankie Ballard has just proven he’s a pretty generous guy. In case you missed it, a waitress in Frankie’s hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, recently revealed that he left her a whopper of a tip when he came in to pick up an order.

Kourtney Kipp, who works at Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, shared on Facebook that Frankie gave her a $100 tip on an order that only cost $22.37.

“Thank you so so much, the littlest things can turn somebody’s day around,” she writes alongside the receipt for the order. “The crew truly appreciated your appearance tonight, even if some of us were a little too star struck to say so.”

