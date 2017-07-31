British Man Waiting For Payoff On Elvis Bet

A British Elvis Presley fan is hoping to make a killing this year, but it all depends on conspiracy theories about The King.

According to bookmaker Paddy Power, an Elvis fan, and gambler, was so convinced that Elvis didn’t actually die in August of 1977 that he bet that The King would be found alive by the end of 2017.

And should Elvis suddenly appear the gambler will be loaded. While the man only bet about $33, the odds were 2,000 to one, which means should Elvis’ death prove to be a hoax this year he’ll win close to $460,000. Somehow we don’t think he should start spending that money yet.

