Taylor Swift Introduces Her Man To Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Looks like Taylor Swift’s relationship is going well enough to start introducing her man to her friends. “Us Weekly” reports that Taylor and beau Joe Alwyn enjoyed a double date with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Rhode Island recently.

The new couple reportedly spent two days at Taylor’s Rhode Island home, and at some point met up with Blake and Ryan. The couple then returned to Taylor’s New York apartment, where they were spotted trying to hide their faces as they left to go to the gym.

Source: Us Weekly