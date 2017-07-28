Kelsea Ballerini Ditches SnapChat!

Its official; Kelsea Ballerini is no longer on SnapChat. The country superstar has decided to call it quits for the live interactive app in favor of Instagram Stories, which offers the same interactivity with her fans in live time.

Ballerini announced her decision to leave SnapChat just moments before her appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (July 26) where she shared details on her sophomore album which drops on Nov. 3rd.

“All right, today is the day that I ditch good ol’ SnapChat and I’m starting Instagram Stories.”

The songstresses decision to leave SnapChat comes just weeks after she announced she was taking a break from Twitter due to impolite tone of some users.

“Can’t even believe I’m having to post this, but my timeline is FILLED with people being so mean to each other. I love my fans so so much & am sad to see the hate in these comments to each other. It’s not what stand for, I just want to make music and people happy. That’s it” Ballerini tweeted on July 15th, but that break was short lived because the singer was back to posting on July 17th, two days later.

Ballerni has had a huge year so far! She got engaged over Christmas, had the opportunity to be a part of two huge tours, one with Thomas Rhett and the other with Lady Antebellum, while also writing and recording for Unapologetically. So don’t forget to follow Kelsea on Instagram to catch her Stories and mark your calendars for November 3rd for the release of Unapologetically.

So what do you guys think of Kelsea Ballerini leaving Snapchat? Let’s having a Kelsea moment with Legends!