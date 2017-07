The country queen is returning to her iconic look from Man! I Feel Like a Women in her new music video. 18 years later, Shania Twain, gets back into that sexy black bustier, crisp white shirt and top hat and is as HOT as ever! Take a look at “Life’s About to Get Good.”

The song “Life’s About to Get Good” which Shania Twain wrote, was part of her healing process after her divorce from former husband Mutt Lange. Her new album, “Now,” drops on Sept. 29th. Are you excited to hear it?