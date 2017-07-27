One Dead, Seven Hurt In Ohio State Fair Accident [VIDEO]

Opening day at the Ohio State Fair has been marred by tragedy – as one person is dead and seven more hurt in a ride malfunction. Of those hurt, three of them are in critical condition – the others were last listed as stable. The accident happened when a row of seats on the Fire Ball ride broke free.

In a video circulating on social media, an entire row of seats appears to have snapped off one of the six spoke arms and fell to the ground as the ride began to swing upward. Some riders plunged to the ground with the seat section while at least two people were sent flying into the air. Ohio Governor John Kasich has shut down all the rides at the Fair until they are inspected again. Once the inspections are clear, the fair is expected to reopen – possibly later today.

He also confirmed that the ride that malfunctioned was inspected several times. “I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured,” Kasich said in a statement. “I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

You can see a clip of the accident but be warned, it’s difficult to watch.

Source: The Columbus Dispatch