Luke Bryan & Keith Ubran In The Running For “American Idol?”

July 27, 2017 6:15 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

As of right now, Katy Perry is the only artist confirmed for ABC’s upcoming “American Idol” reboot, but according to the “Hollywood Reporter,” some very big names are in the running to join her. Sources say that producers are looking into Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth as possible additions to the judges’ panel, as well as Lionel Richie who’s name has been mentioned previously, with former “Idol” judge Keith Urban a possibility to return as well.

According to “HR,” Richie is actually said to be one of the favorites among not only producers Fremantle and Core Media, but ABC as well, with TMZ adding that both Richie and Puth are actually in advanced talks to join the panel. Meanwhile, TMZ says Luke impressed producers in early meetings, but should things not work out with him, Keith, who served as a judge on the show’s final three seasons, could wind up returning.

As for when new judges will be announced, so far, there isn’t any news, although auditions are scheduled to start August 17th in Florida so there will probably be some announcement by then.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live