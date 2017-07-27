Luke Bryan & Keith Ubran In The Running For “American Idol?”

As of right now, Katy Perry is the only artist confirmed for ABC’s upcoming “American Idol” reboot, but according to the “Hollywood Reporter,” some very big names are in the running to join her. Sources say that producers are looking into Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth as possible additions to the judges’ panel, as well as Lionel Richie who’s name has been mentioned previously, with former “Idol” judge Keith Urban a possibility to return as well.

According to “HR,” Richie is actually said to be one of the favorites among not only producers Fremantle and Core Media, but ABC as well, with TMZ adding that both Richie and Puth are actually in advanced talks to join the panel. Meanwhile, TMZ says Luke impressed producers in early meetings, but should things not work out with him, Keith, who served as a judge on the show’s final three seasons, could wind up returning.

As for when new judges will be announced, so far, there isn’t any news, although auditions are scheduled to start August 17th in Florida so there will probably be some announcement by then.

Source: Hollywood Reporter