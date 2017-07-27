Lady Antebellum Shows How They Have Fun When Not On Stage

Ever wonder what artist do on tour when they’re not on stage? Well, Lady Antebellum is giving fans a little taste of how much fun they actually have. The band just released some footage of what they’re calling “just another week out on the #YouLookGoodTour,” and it sure looks like a blast.

The clip includes footage a Princess birthday celebration for Hillary Scott’s daughter Eisele, complete with a bouncy castle, the guys playing some volleyball by the lake in Gilford, New Hampshire, jet skiing, and more. There’s even an appearance by opener Kelsea Ballerni who has a little sweet moment with Eisele. Check it out: