Dylan Scott And Wife Are Having A Boy!

Dylan Scott and his wife Blair are expecting their first child later this year and they just found out that the little tot is going to be a boy.

The couple found out the happy news in front of family and friends in the backyard of the house he grew up in in Beekman, Louisiana. The couple pulled exploding poppers that shot out blue confetti.

“Blair and I are just so happy and so in love with this little boy already,” Dylan tells “People.” “We can’t wait to be parents! No nerves, just excitement. Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”