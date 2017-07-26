Ricky Skaggs to Perform First Country Concert in 20 Years

Ricky Skaggs will perform his country hits for the first time in twenty years this fall.

“After playing bluegrass music for the last 20 years, I’m gonna have blast plugging in my electric guitar and singing my country hits again,” said Skaggs. “Can’t wait! We did a test run of the show back in June and came away from it feeling great!”

Skaggs has spent the last two decades playing live bluegrass shows and releasing several albums dedicated to the genre, but this special concert will see the 15-time GRAMMY winner performing many of his chart-topping singles including “Highway 40 Blues,” “Honey (Open That Door),” “Heartbroke,” “Country Boy,” and “Uncle Pen.”

The show will take place on September 2, at at the Nashville Palace in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.