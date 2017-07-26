New Study Shows Nearly 90% of Football Players Brains Had CTE

A new study shows 110 of 111 brains examined of former NFL players had chronic traumatic encephalopathy [[EN-seph-O-Lop-O-thee]], or C-T-E. Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and VA Boston Healthcare found that 177 of the 202 total brains tested showed evidence of CTE.

All specimens belonged to former football players at all levels of the sport. Three of the 14 who played only high school football had CTE, while 48 of 53 college players had it. The study focused on the connection between football and the neurodegenerative disease.

“There’s no question that there’s a problem in football. That people who play football are at risk for this disease,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center and coauthor of the new study. “And we urgently need to find answers for not just football players, but veterans and other individuals exposed to head trauma.”

