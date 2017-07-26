Midland Are Anxiously Awaiting A Call From Kenny Chesney

Midland is set to join Kenny Chesney’s tour next month, but as of yet they haven’t gotten a chance to meet the singer. Jess Carson says they thought they were going to get to meet him down in Florida, but they’re, “still waiting for that confirmation (to go) down there and hang out with him.”

In fact, Mark Wystrach jokes that they are so anxious for that call that they’re just constantly watching the phone. Jess adds that one time he tested their home phone to see if it was working, “and Mark screamed at me because he thought he Kenny could be calling at that moment.”

Midland kicks off their dates with Kenny on August 4th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Source: Midland