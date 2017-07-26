Midland Are Anxiously Awaiting A Call From Kenny Chesney

July 26, 2017 6:27 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Midland is set to join Kenny Chesney’s tour next month, but as of yet they haven’t gotten a chance to meet the singer.  Jess Carson says they thought they were going to get to meet him down in Florida, but they’re, “still waiting for that confirmation (to go) down there and hang out with him.”

In fact, Mark Wystrach jokes that they are so anxious for that call that they’re just constantly watching the phone. Jess adds that one time he tested their home phone to see if it was working, “and Mark screamed at me because he thought he Kenny could be calling at that moment.”

Midland kicks off their dates with Kenny on August 4th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Source: Midland

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live