Kelsea Ballerini Says Yes To The Dress!

July 26, 2017 6:17 AM By Rachael Hunter
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Yesterday morning (Monday), Kelsea Ballerini stopped by Good Morning America to perform her new single, “Legends,” and reveal some big news about her upcoming album, Unapologetically. While there, she also shared some big news about her wedding.

Last week, she finally said yes to her dress! She chatted about the special moment, saying, “My mom and all my best friends surprised me with a fitting, so I didn’t even know what I was walking into… It was really emotional. I cried, actually.” (GMA)

Thank goodness her family and friends stepped in because Kelsea has been so focused on her new music lately, instead of her wedding. It was past time to pick out a gown!

More from Rachael Hunter
