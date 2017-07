My favorite Detroit Red Wings player, Justin Abdelkader, got married to his long time girlfriend Julie Leshkevich. The news hit social media with these gorgeous pictures!

Walking down the aisle for the first as Mr. and Mrs. Abdelkader pic.twitter.com/CUE26bIgzR — Justin Abdelkader (@justinabss) July 24, 2017

Congratulations you two! Thanks for sharing your special day with us. I LOVE your dress Julie!

The most meaningful day of my life ❤️ thank you to everyone for making it absolutely perfect. Now, I get to spend my life with my soulmate. pic.twitter.com/VYxLAdZ7iJ — Julie Leshkevich (@julieleshkevich) July 25, 2017

Mr. and Mrs. Justin Abdelkader were married on July 21.

