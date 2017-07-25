The Bachelorette Brings Final Three To Meet Her Family

July 25, 2017 7:27 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Last night’s episode of “The Bachelorette” had Peter, Eric, and Bryan all meeting Rachel’s family…to varying levels of success. Then, they jetted off to Spain. Here’s how the episode shook out:

  • Peter was the first guy to meet Rachel’s family but before they went into her beautiful house and they seem to enjoy him. Rachel’s mom flat out said she appreciated his “honesty” when it comes to saying he might not be ready to propose. Eventually, Rachel’s nephew said “Peter” and there concluded an adorable hometown date.
  • Eric met Rachel’s family next and beforehand he talked about being nervous about meeting her family. Those nerves definitely showed because Eric could. not. stop. talking. As Rachel’s sister Constance put it, it didn’t seem like he and Rachel were on “the same path.”
  • Bryan was the last to meet Rachel’s family and each and every one of them was skeptical. Constance again came in clutch and called Bryan out for saying he loved Rachel after two weeks and he loved her family after “an hour and half.” After an awkward moment at dinner, Bryan general redeemed himself and the rest of the date went, well, fine.
  • Rachel, Peter, Eric, and Bryan then jetted off to La Rioja, Spain. Eric had the first one-on-one date and it was clear he is really in love with Rachel. During their dinner, Rachel said Eric has been “dancing around” his feelings for her. He then told her she’s “everything he could want in a wife” and that he’s in love with her. He obviously got an invite to the Fantasy Suite. While neither confirmed if they slept together, they sure did do a lot of smooching as he got into the car.
  • Peter and Rachel then went to a winery and had a Spanish sommelier sing to them. For some reason, there was seemingly no translator, so Rachel had to rely on her admittedly rusty Spanish. She and Peter were then starting to have a conversation about where they stand when a little girl came out of nowhere and they went to step on grapes and make out.
  • During the second part of their date they get real about the idea of proposal. It seems like Peter thinks engagement means marriage whereas Rachel thinks it’s where you continue to work on your relationship. She understandably started crying. Then, as seemingly always, we get the “to be continued…” tease.

