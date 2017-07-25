Kelsea Ballerini Preps New Album ‘Unapologetically’ for Fall Release

The country star's sophomore album will arrive Nov. 3. July 25, 2017 3:39 PM
Photo: Sarah Barlow

By Abby Hassler

Kelsea Ballerni revealed the name and release date for her upcoming sophomore album today (July 25). The country singer’s new record is titled Unapologetically and will arrive Nov. 3.

“I feel like I’ve been keeping a secret for two years that I finally get to tell,” Ballerini said. “I’ve never been more proud as I am of this record, the story it tells, and the heart my friends and I put into it. So, November 3, we get to start the next chapter! Unapologetically…”

Further details regarding the LP, including the cover artwork and tracklisting, will be unveiled soon. Her latest single “Legends” will appear on the new record.

