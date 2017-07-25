Kelsea Ballerini Shares An Embarrassing Nickname

July 25, 2017 8:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

Everyone has embarrassing stories and Kelsea Ballerini is no exception. One of her funniest moments happened when she was new in Nashville. During a writing session downtown, she happened to run into one of her idols in the hallway.

Kelsea Ballerini shares an embarrassing story. “I was like, ‘Kelsea, this is your chance. You need to say something funny. Make him like you, you know?’ And he goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name again?’ And I go, ‘Kelsea Ballerini, like tortellini, like a noodle!’ So, it became the inside joke, and everyone called me ‘Noodle’ for a long time.”

