Keith Urban & Frankie Ballard Team Up For Georgia Satellites Cover

Keith Urban is certainly having some fun on his current “Ripcord World Tour.” During a stop at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa this weekend he brought up opener Frankie Ballard to join him a cover of the Georgia Satellites classic “Keep Your Hands To Yourself.”

The pair traded verses throughout the song, and then when it came to the guitars they were both all in, with the performance featuring a five-minute jam between the two artists.

And Keith certainly enjoyed jamming with Frankie. He shared a clip of the performance with the caption, “Trading licks AND rides with @FrankieBallard​ – dude’s a bad a**!!”