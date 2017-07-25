“Do the Dew” Tricycle Race for Chase Promotion

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

PROMOTION PERIOD:

The Promotion begins at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 25, 2017 and ends at 10:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2017 (the “Promotion Period”).

HOW TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, you can enter by phone and on-site as set forth below during the Promotion Period.

To enter on-air: Listen to WYCD(FM) (“the “Station”) each weekday beginning on July 25, 2017 and ending on August 4, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 a.m. ET and 10:00 a.m. ET for the announcement of the cue to call in. The on-air personality will designate what number caller the listener will need to be in order to qualify for a chance to win a prize. Upon hearing the cue to call, listener should call the Station’s promotion line at (313) 298-1999. The person who is the designated numbered caller will be deemed a Qualifier and will be eligible for a qualifying prize and a chance to compete to win the grand prize upon confirmation of their eligibility. At the time of entrant’s call, entrant will be required to provide all information requested including entrant’s full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. (P.O. Boxes are not permitted). In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller who successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes the call and confirms eligibility will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a winner only once.

To enter on-site, visit Walmart located at 7000 East Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176 on Saturday, August 5, 2017, starting at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and ending at 1:00 p.m. ET to obtain an official entry form (available while supplies last). Hand write your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number (including area code), and date of birth on an official entry form and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. (P.O. Boxes are not permitted). All entries must be received by Saturday, August 5, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification.

There will be a total of up to twelve (12) Qualifiers and one (1) Grand Prize Winner in the Promotion. A maximum of ten (10) Qualifiers will be selected on-air. A minimum of two (2) Qualifiers will be selected on-site. All entrants may only be a Qualifier once, regardless of method selected. For a chance to win the Grand Prize, Qualifiers are required to attend the Grand Prize Event taking place at Walmart (7000 East Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176) on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 2:00 p.m. ET. Qualifiers must register at the Grand Prize Event between 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and 1:05 p.m. ET in order to have a chance to win the Grand Prize.

Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station on-air. The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays of any nature.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

The Promotion is open to all legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and who reside in the Metro Detroit area (Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne Counties, Michigan). Entrants must be able to participate in the tricycle races on Saturday, August 5, 2017 if selected. Void everywhere else and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Walmart, Pepsi Beverages Company, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, the Station’s advertising and promotion agencies, and participating sponsors or prize suppliers (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Station’s market, the members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects, and entrant agrees to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion or Official Rules, except where prohibited by law.

Persons are eligible to win prize(s) in a Station-conducted Promotion only once every thirty (30) days and prize(s) valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion, and only one (1) winner per household is permitted to win a prize in any Station-conducted Promotion every thirty (30) days.

The winner(s) may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification and must provide winner’s complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize(s).

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

PRIZES

Up to twelve (12) qualifying prizes will be awarded in the Promotion. Each qualifying prize consists of the following: One (1) “Do the Dew” drawstring bag; One (1) Mountain Dew Towel;

One (1) ¼ scale Chase Elliot Hood;

One (1) set of knee, elbow & wrist pads; One (1) helmet; One (1) Mountain Dew t-shirt;

One (1) Mountain Dew Coozie;

One (1) WYCD t-shirt;

One (1) pair of WYCD Sunglasses; and Four (4) tickets to Thunder Over Michigan Air Show. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each qualifying prize(s) is $265. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). Tickets are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets, and they are not refundable or transferable, may not be sold to a third party, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will they be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the prize related event(s).

Up to one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded in the Promotion. The Grand Prize consists of the following: One (1) Mountain Dew tricycle; Two (2) grandstand tickets to the stock car race on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway (12626 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, MI 49230);

Two (2) meet & greet passes to meet Chase Elliott on the day of the race, based upon availability;

Two (2) die cast cars to be autographed at the meet & greet (winner and guest will receive these at the meet & greet). The Grand Prize ARV is $650. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). Tickets are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets, and they are not refundable or transferable, may not be sold to a third party, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will they be replaced if lost or stolen. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the prize related event(s).

No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed on site at the Grand Prize Event. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed by 2:15 p.m. ET on August 5, 2017. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).

Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). The Prize(s) is provided as is. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply. Other restrictions may apply.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Up to ten (10) Qualifiers will be selected on-air as described in Section 1 of these Official Rules. Qualifiers selected on-air will be notified at the time of their winning call.

A minimum of two (2) Qualifiers will be selected on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at the Grand Prize Event at approximately 1:05 p.m. ET in a Station-conducted random drawing of all valid entries received during the On-Site Entry Period. On-Site entrants must be present at the time of the drawing to be deemed an on-site Qualifier. If any Qualifiers selected have already been deemed a Qualifier on-air, the Station may select an alternate on-site Qualifier from all remaining on-site entries. In the event that less than ten (10) On-Air Qualifiers are registered at the Grand Prize Event by the Registration Deadline, the Station reserves the right to selected more on-site Qualifiers so that the total number of Qualifiers is twelve (12).

All Qualifiers will be invited to participate in the Grand Prize Event taking place at Walmart (7000 East Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176) on Saturday, August 5, 2017, starting at approximately 1:05 p.m. ET and ending at 2:00 p.m. ET (“Grand Prize Event”). Qualifiers are required to register at the Grand Prize Event between 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET and 1:05 p.m. ET (“Registration Deadline”). On-air and on-site Qualifiers are not permitted to send any other person on their behalf to participate in the Grand Prize Event; no proxies will be permitted.

Grand Prize Winner Selection: Each Qualifier must complete and sign a liability release and compete in a tricycle race tournament to participate in the Grand Prize Event. Each Qualifier will, one by one, race the course for their seed time. Once all twelve Qualifiers have been timed they will be seeded from 1 to 12 based on their time (fastest to slowest). Once seeded the Qualifiers will race based on a 12 team head to head race single elimination seeded bracket. Race heats will continue until there is one (1) remaining Qualifier and that Qualifier shall be deemed the winner of the Grand Prize (upon verification of eligibility). If at any stage a tie exists between two Qualifiers, a secondary race may be required to break the tie between the tied Qualifiers.

Additional Rules for Grand Prize Event: (i) Station staff will act as official time keepers for all races. (ii) Station staff will act as official judges for all races. (iii) Judges rulings are final. All rulings will be made at the sole discretion of the judges. (iv) Qualifiers will be required to wear safety helmets at all times during the races, and participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes. Failure to do so could result in injuries. Participants who do not follow station recommendation play at their own risk and cannot hold the Promotion Entities responsible for injuries that might occur as a result of ignoring our recommendation. (v) No large bags or bulky items in the game area. (vi) Respect and sportsmanship are expected from all players. (vii) Any violation of game rules will result in elimination from the game. Any excessive aggression or disputes with game officials may result in removal from game/grounds. (viii) There shall be no use of arms, shoulders, legs or feet to forcefully push, kick or in any way move another Qualifier during a race. (ix) You must follow the course lines and stay within your race lane during the race. (x) When eliminated, players must exit the race area immediately. (xi) No Re-Entry into the race once a Qualifier is eliminated.

Odds of being deemed a Qualifier on-air depend upon the number and order of calls received. Odds of being an on-site Qualifier depend on the number of on-site entries received.

Entrants must listen to the Station to be an On-Air Qualifier, but need not be present to be named an On-Air Qualifier. Entrants need not listen to the Station but must be present on-site at Walmart to be named an On-Site Qualifier. All Qualifiers must be present at the Grand Prize Event but need not listen to the Station to win the Grand Prize.

Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release on site promptly following the Grand Prize Event or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected (time permitting) based on the results of the tricycle race (Second place, third place, etc.). If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

CONDITIONS

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, unsuccessful, or late entries or notifications; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The Station reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.

Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by the first business day following the end of the Promotion Dates to “Do the Dew Tricycle Race – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, WYCD(FM), 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Promotion Dates to the above address marked “Do the Dew Tricycle Race – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.wycd.com.

PRIVACY

By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wycd.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: WYCD(FM), 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034.

Sponsor: Pepsi Beverages Company, 28345 Beck Road Suite 200, Wixom, MI 48393.

PEPSI, MOUNTAIN DEW and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.