By Abby Hassler

Just when fans thought Thomas Rhett and his daughter Willa could not be any more precious, they kick it up a notch.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Enjoy Pre-Baby Beachside Date Night

The country star shared an adorable collage photo with Willa yesterday (July 24), where his daughter put on some serious attitude for the camera. As a caption for the post, Rhett wrote, “Me and Willa after church this morning😂.”

Check out the cute post below.