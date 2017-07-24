Scott McCreery Busted Trying To Go Through Airport Security With A Gun

July 24, 2017 8:07 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Getty Images: David Becker

Scotty McCreery was busted at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina last week trying to bring a gun through security. The singer was caught with a 9mm, Smith & Wesson handgun in his backpack, as well as two boxes of ammo with 63 bullets.

Scotty, who does have a permit to carry a gun, was cited with a misdemeanor violation for the incident. He told cops he had gone to a firing range before heading to the airport and simply forgot to take the weapon out of this bag.

“I have been a concealed carry permit holder for a while now after being robbed at gunpoint in 2014, and I take gun safety very seriously,” he told “Billboard” in a statement, again explaining that he forgot his gun was in his bag until TSA found it. “I had my concealed carry permit on me so once they had checked everything out, they then released me to catch the next available flight.” He adds, “Great to know our airport security force is on the job. I have learned a lesson that I won’t forget.”

Source: Billboard

