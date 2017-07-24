Old Dominion Go ‘Shoe Shopping’ in New Video

The video follows a romance from the beginning to the happy ending from a street-level camera view. July 24, 2017 3:49 PM
By Abby Hassler

Old Dominion debuted their latest music video “Shoe Shopping” today (July 24). The new track is the latest release off their upcoming sophomore album Happy Endings, which will arrive August 25.

Once again working with Director Steve, the band’s video follows a romance from the beginning to the happy ending from a street-level camera view, focusing on the couple’s shoes. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey and his bandmates are the only faces in the video.

Watch the “Shoe Shopping” video below.

