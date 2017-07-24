Miranda Lambert Covers U2 At Faster Horses Festival

July 24, 2017 8:12 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Bob Levey / Getty Images

Miranda Lambert decided to add a new song to her set at the Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend. Well, it isn’t exactly a new song, but it’s certainly new to her.

After performing an acoustic version of her latest single “Tin Man,” Miranda closed out her set with a cover of U2’s “The Josua Tree” track, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

“We’re all just searching for something — love, peace, happiness,” Lambert told the crowd. “So I’m gonna leave you with one that I think will heal ya.”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live