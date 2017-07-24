Miranda Lambert Covers U2 At Faster Horses Festival

Miranda Lambert decided to add a new song to her set at the Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend. Well, it isn’t exactly a new song, but it’s certainly new to her.

After performing an acoustic version of her latest single “Tin Man,” Miranda closed out her set with a cover of U2’s “The Josua Tree” track, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

“We’re all just searching for something — love, peace, happiness,” Lambert told the crowd. “So I’m gonna leave you with one that I think will heal ya.”