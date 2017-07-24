Lady A Parodies Sam Hunt’s ‘Body Like A Back Road’ In Bathrobes [VIDEO]

(WYCD) You know that thing that happens when you think you know the lyrics to a song, but you’re just a little bit wrong?
And then you realize it’s hilarious?
Legendary country music band Lady A takes advantage of that concept with a hilarious parody of the Sam Hunt song “Body Like A Back Road.”
The version of the song Lady A released on their Twitter account is “Party In A Bathrobe.”
The refrain goes like this:
Party in a bathrobe
Double cappuccino
I know this Nespresso like the back of my hand
Throw a dozen on the griddle
Runny in the middle
Butter rub my toast with some strawberry jam
Not only does it show us how funny mis-heard lyrics can be. They’re also driving home the message that a music tour may seem glamorous, but life on a cramped tour bus isn’t all fun and games