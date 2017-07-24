Lady A Parodies Sam Hunt’s ‘Body Like A Back Road’ In Bathrobes [VIDEO]

(WYCD) You know that thing that happens when you think you know the lyrics to a song, but you’re just a little bit wrong?

And then you realize it’s hilarious?

Legendary country music band Lady A takes advantage of that concept with a hilarious parody of the Sam Hunt song “Body Like A Back Road.”

The version of the song Lady A released on their Twitter account is “Party In A Bathrobe.”

The refrain goes like this:

Party in a bathrobe

Double cappuccino

I know this Nespresso like the back of my hand

Throw a dozen on the griddle

Runny in the middle

Butter rub my toast with some strawberry jam

Not only does it show us how funny mis-heard lyrics can be. They’re also driving home the message that a music tour may seem glamorous, but life on a cramped tour bus isn’t all fun and games