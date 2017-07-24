Sam Hunt parody, Lady A parody, Body Like A Back Road song parody, party in a bathrobe parody

Lady A Parodies Sam Hunt’s ‘Body Like A Back Road’ In Bathrobes [VIDEO]

July 24, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Lady A, Parody Song, Sam Hunt

(WYCD) You know that thing that happens when you think you know the lyrics to a song, but you’re just a little bit wrong?

And then you realize it’s hilarious?

Legendary country music band Lady A takes advantage of that concept with a hilarious parody of the Sam Hunt song “Body Like A Back Road.”

The version of the song Lady A released on their Twitter account is “Party In A Bathrobe.”

The refrain goes like this:
Party in a bathrobe
Double cappuccino 
I know this Nespresso like the back of my hand
Throw a dozen on the griddle
Runny in the middle
Butter rub my toast with some strawberry jam

Not only does it show us how funny mis-heard lyrics can be. They’re also driving home the message that a music tour may seem glamorous, but life on a cramped tour bus isn’t all fun and games

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live