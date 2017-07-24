Garth Brooks Offers To Pay Baby’s College Tuition

As we previously told you, Garth Brooks offered to pay for the honeymoon of a couple who got engaged at his show. Well, it looks as though he’s once again spending his money while on stage.

Garth’s tour hit The Forum in Los Angeles this weekend and during his first show Friday night he brought a couple to the side of the stage to help them reveal the sex of their yet-to-be-born child.

The mom-to-be handed Garth a sealed envelope with the baby’s gender, and then Garth joked that the baby would be named Brooks, regardless of whether it was a boy or a girl. Garth then made the big reveal, that the baby would be a girl, and noted that if he was still alive when the child went to college, he would pay for her education.