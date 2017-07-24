Faster Horses, Brantley Gilbert, Linkin Park on Chester & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up from our favorite stars! July 24, 2017 12:14 PM By Roxanne Steele
The biggest country music fest hit Brooklyn, MI this weekend!  The party of the summer was all that and more!!  Cole Swindell shared this amazing crowd shot!

Dylan Scott is living his dream with his first #1  song “My Girl” and he rocked the crowd on the Next from Nashville stage!

One of the stand out moments was Dan + Shay at Faster Horses on Saturday!! They got the early crowd going!

And the dates were already announced for 2018! Mark your calendars wild mustangs!

Carly Pearce SLAYED the National Anthem at Brantley Gilbert’s Big Machine Brickyard 400.

BG continues to grow his brand and partnership with Apple Music releasing this new commercial.

The heartbreaking news of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park still heavy on everyone’s mind.  The band released this statement today.

Social Media was on fire about Michael Phelps and the great white shark race!

Let’s bring this wrap up to an end with this sweet photo Justin Moore shared. What was your favorite moment from the weekend?

