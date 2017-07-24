Faster Horses, Brantley Gilbert, Linkin Park on Chester & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

The biggest country music fest hit Brooklyn, MI this weekend! The party of the summer was all that and more!! Cole Swindell shared this amazing crowd shot!

Dylan Scott is living his dream with his first #1 song “My Girl” and he rocked the crowd on the Next from Nashville stage!

Yesterday was a dream!! Thank y'all for the love and support. *Turn 🔊 UP! pic.twitter.com/WS2T6nJhC7 — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) July 22, 2017

One of the stand out moments was Dan + Shay at Faster Horses on Saturday!! They got the early crowd going!

And the dates were already announced for 2018! Mark your calendars wild mustangs!

That's a wrap for Faster Horses 2017! We had an amazing weekend and can't wait to do it all over again next year! Start planning now! pic.twitter.com/rWCXekSIF2 — FasterHorsesFestival (@faster_horses) July 24, 2017

Carly Pearce SLAYED the National Anthem at Brantley Gilbert’s Big Machine Brickyard 400.

BG continues to grow his brand and partnership with Apple Music releasing this new commercial.

The heartbreaking news of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park still heavy on everyone’s mind. The band released this statement today.

Social Media was on fire about Michael Phelps and the great white shark race!

Michael Phelps is done for. Great whites can smell weed from over 11 kilometers away #PhelpsVShark — Aaron Wilkinson (@WilkyWay_) July 23, 2017

Let’s bring this wrap up to an end with this sweet photo Justin Moore shared. What was your favorite moment from the weekend?