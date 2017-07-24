Dierks Bentley Celebrates A Life-Saving Friendship During Faster Horses Festival

Dierks Bentley was one of the headliners at the Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend and his set featured a pretty incredible moment. Right before performing his hit single “Riser,” Dierks brought out two friends, Chris Egen and Sue Cabadas, who met while camping at the festival in 2013. And these two have more than just a friendship, Egen actually saved Cabadas’ life.

In the years since meeting at the festival, Cabadas was in need of a kidney transplant, and believe it or not, Egan offered to be her donor and the successful transplant happened this past December. After Faster Horses found out about their story, organizers arranged a meet and greet with Dierks, who then invited them to watch the show from the side stage, and then relayed their story to the crowd.

“We play a lot of festivals — you don’t hear about that s–t at these things,” he said. “This is what Faster Horses is all about.”

ONE MORE THING! Dierks did more than just headline Faster Horses Friday. Earlier in the day he came out in disguise with his bluegrass band, this time named the Michigan Mule Ticks, for a surprise set. Dierks has been coming out with the band before most of the shows on his current tour “What The Hell” tour. He tells “Billboard” that his bluegrass alter-ego is named “Dirty Doug,” noting that the name just “felt right.”

