What Is The Favorite Junk Food For Country Superstars?

July 21st is National Junk Food Day! Do you have a sweet tooth? Or do you find yourself constantly craving something salty or crunchy to snack on? Well, today is the day to indulge in all of your crazy cravings. Did you know that the average American eats nearly 25-pounds of candy every year? Even more, each American will consume about 45-slices of pizza every year. That’s a lot of junk food!

Everyone has at least one unhealthy food item that they just can’t give up. Here are a few of our favorite country stars’ picks:

Kelsea Ballerini loves to keep up a healthy diet out on the road, but all bets are off when it comes to Mexican food and Chick-fil-A. “The only thing that gets me is after-show food when it’s Mexican food or Chick-fil-A. Every time I’ll eat it.”

Carrie Underwood is known for her incredible physique and vegetarian diet. While she would love to be vegan, she revealed in a recent interview that there is just one thing holding her back — her love for cheese. She considers it her “Kryptonite.”

It probably won’t surprise you that Miranda Lambert would rather grab a piece of pizza or a hot dog off the street in New York City than attend a fancy five-course meal. “I’m not like a really fine-dining kind of girl. Give me a dog on the street, man. That’s what I want. Throw some ketchup on that baby.”

Brett Eldredge says he can’t exactly relate to the “kid in a candy store” mentality. His bus has nothing exciting, in regards to snacks. But when the time comes that he wants to splurge, his guilty pleasure is mango or peanut butter and chocolate flavored frozen yogurt. Not exactly “junk food,” but it is in Brett’s eyes.

When Chris Young needs a cheat meal, he typically opts for some queso, diet Dr. Pepper or pizza. “I’m a huge queso fan. I love diet Dr. Pepper. I don’t know why, but I do. If I could live on diet Dr. Pepper, I probably would. And then, I’m a big pizza fan. I’ve always been a fan of pizza. But I’m very weird because I like thin crust, green olive, mushroom and ham.”

Although Tim McGraw might be the fittest man in country music, he still has a few junk food items he can’t give up, particularly when football season rolls around. “Some of our favorite things that we have is Frito pies. Most people, I guess, especially if you’re a southern, are familiar with Frito pies, where we just have Fritos, cheese and chili. We eat a lot of that on weekends. That just calls for extra workouts during the week.”

Today, grab yourself some popcorn at the movies, order fries at the drive through, or have a tub of ice cream all to yourself. Today is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to at least one of your guilty pleasures!