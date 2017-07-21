Sam Hunt Reveals Favorite OutKast Song

By Abby Hassler

Sam Hunt might still be riding the high of having a chart-topping hit “Body Like a Back Road,” but this hasn’t kept him from revealing what us his all-time favorite OutKast song. It’s their 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”

“I typically don’t like to do covers, but that OutKast song is a song I’ve always been a fan of,” Hunt told CMT News, “and it works into the theme of the night and the show. The show itself kind of reflects on the influences in my music and the evolution of music over the last 15 to 20 years. [‘Hey Ya!’] was a big influential song for my whole generation.”

The country star is currently on his 15 in a 30 Tour, where invited fellow musicians Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follesé as his openers. During a special moment of the show, he invites them all on stage to cover the catchy early-2000s tune.