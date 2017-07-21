Drake White Offers His Tips On Surviving The Summer Heat

July 21, 2017 8:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Drake White is playing a lot of outdoor festivals this summer which means he’ll know what it’s like to sweat on stage…a lot.

And Drake knows fans in the audience are sweating too, but he has some definite ideas on how they can survive the summer heat. Drake says that if those in the crowd are downing 24 ounce beers, he suggests they follow that with at least 24 ounces of water.

“You can do anything you want to do and just pound water,” he says. “It’s a marathon not a race, you know, drink water, pound it baby.”

  • And Drake will have to listen to his own advice today when he plays the Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Source: Drake White

