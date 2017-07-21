Disney Stars Surprise Disney Fans at Disneyland! {VIDEO}

July 21, 2017 11:41 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Descendants 2, Disney, Disneyland
Jason LaVeris /GettyImages
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: (L-R) Actresses China Anne McClain, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson attend the premiere of "Descendants 2" at The Cinerama Dome on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By: Roxanne Steele

I love this!  The stars of Disney’s Descendants 2 went undercover and surprised fans!   Cameron Boyce, Dove CameronSofia CarsonChina Anne McClain and Booboo Stewart were in town for the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif so they ventured on over to nearby Disneyland.  This video is everything!

What a great disguise being a Disney photographer.  One family was enjoying the photos with the Marvel superhero they weren’t expecting anything else until he asked, “Have you guys seen Descendants?” The looks on their faces was priceless.  “Come on and give me a hug!” he said.

And these guest got a ride of a lifetime!

The surprises didn’t stop there!

These guest watching the sweet treats being made got an even bigger treat with this sweet surprise!

So are you guys ready for the villain kids and Descendants 2?! It premiers tonight (July 21)  at 8/7c.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live