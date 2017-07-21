Disney Stars Surprise Disney Fans at Disneyland! {VIDEO}

By: Roxanne Steele

I love this! The stars of Disney’s Descendants 2 went undercover and surprised fans! Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain and Booboo Stewart were in town for the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif so they ventured on over to nearby Disneyland. This video is everything!

What a great disguise being a Disney photographer. One family was enjoying the photos with the Marvel superhero they weren’t expecting anything else until he asked, “Have you guys seen Descendants?” The looks on their faces was priceless. “Come on and give me a hug!” he said.

And these guest got a ride of a lifetime!

The surprises didn’t stop there!

These guest watching the sweet treats being made got an even bigger treat with this sweet surprise!

So are you guys ready for the villain kids and Descendants 2?! It premiers tonight (July 21) at 8/7c.