Dierks Bentley Contributes Song To Josh Brolin’s Firefighter Movie

Dierks Bentley has contributed a song to the upcoming movie “Only The Brave,” about an elite group of firefighters who battle out of control wildfires.

“So honored to have a song in this film,” Dierks tweeted along with the film’s trailer. “It sheds light on the lifestyle of wilderness fire fighters and honors these men and their families.” So far there’s no word on what Dierks song will be featured in the film.

“Only the Brave,” starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly, opens nationwide October 20th.