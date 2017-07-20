Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

July 20, 2017 7:46 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Arizona Senator John McCain has brain cancer. The 80-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Apparently, the pathology results that followed revealed glioblastoma [[GLEE-oh-blast-OH-ma]], a particularly aggressive form of cancer.

Now, the veteran senator and his family are weighing treatment options, including chemotherapy and radiation. McCain is a staunch conservative who has served as Arizona’s senator since 1987. He is a retired Navy pilot who was shot down and captured during the Vietnam War. He was held as a prisoner of war for over five years before being freed in 1973. McCain was the Republican nominee for president in 2008, eventually losing to former President Obama.

Reaction to the news has been swift – and it’s come from both sides of the aisle. President Trump has sent well wishes from him and wife MelaniaOn Twitter, former President Obama called McCain “an American hero” and one of the “bravest fighters he’s ever known.” Obama, who faced McCain in the 2008 presidential race, added, quote – “cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.” Hillary Clinton said via Twitter that McCain is “as tough as they come” and that she’s thinking of the senator and his family. McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential race Sarah Palin said she knows he’ll face his cancer diagnosis with “courage and strength.”

  • We’re hearing from the Senator’s family, too. “The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain Family,” Meghan McCain tweeted “It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father.”

