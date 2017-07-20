Keith Urban’s Back In The Studio

July 20, 2017 7:19 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Well, here’s something to get excited about if you’re a Keith Urban fan. Thanks to a new photo on Instagram we now know that Keith is back in the studio.

Of course, there’s no word on what exactly he’s doing in the studio, but, judging by the comments, most fans are thrilled at the thought of him working on the follow-up to his hit album “Ripcord.”

When we’ll actually see new music from Keith is anybody’s guess.

  • ONE MORE THING! Keith is giving fans a chance to sing with him. Keith is taking part in YouTube program #BestCoverEver, and is asking fans to submit their take on his track ‘Somewhere In My Car,” for a chance to perform the tune with him.

