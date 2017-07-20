Come Celebrate Detroit’s Birthday with Hudsonville Ice Cream!

Detroit's sweet 316 birthday party with Hudsonville ice cream July 20, 2017 2:27 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Detroit's birthday, Hudsonville Ice Cream, sweet 316

July 24th is Detroit’s  sweet 316th birthday! To celebrate Hudsonville ice cream is hosting a FREE birthday bash in Cadillac Square!  It’s a family friendly event so bring the kids and enjoy some complimentary ice cream from 12p- 3p.

As you know Hudsonville ice cream is a family owned and operated for over 90 years. The difference is how creamy their ice cream is and all the unique flavors!  Try the new Banana Foster, Peanut Butter Cheesecake or Peanut Butter Pretzel today! Get ready for the flavor of Detroit themed ice cream winner, Comeback Cooler available this fall.

We hope to see you at Detroit’s sweet 316 with Hudsonville ice cream. What is your favorite Hudsonville flavor?

