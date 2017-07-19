Will Rascal Flatts Score Their 18th #1 Record?

Rascal Flatts over the years has entertained millions of people! Along the way they have racked up 17 #1 records, gone platinum and traveled the world. Now, they are pushing for number 18 with Yours If You Want It. Off their tenth studio album, Back To Us, Yours If You Want It has been steadily climbing the charts. In June of this year, it cracked the Top 10, giving the group its 31st Top 10 hit!

Recently, the group crashed a wedding of a super-fan who’s nuptials were close to the venue they were playing. The bride and groom’s wedding song was Bless The Broken Road. Joe Don jokingly says next they’ll be crashing divorce parties to sing I’m Moving On. HAHA!

After taking the first part of the year off to promote the album, the guys are gearing up for busy couple of months on tour. Jay says, “We’ve had a nice 6 months laying low to promote the record, but, we’re gonna be on the road pretty extensively in July and August.”